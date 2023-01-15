BTS' Jimin writes heartfelt letter to fans about collaboration for song 'VIBE'

The singer and rapper Jimin has shared a heartfelt letter with his fan after featuring on BIGBANG’s Taeyang new digital single VIBE.

BTS star in his statement posted on the fan community forum Weverse said that “ARMY! Thank you for waiting until the song came out.”

He continued that “Lately, I haven’t been able to sleep, but I fell asleep as soon as the song came out.”

The 27-year-old singer also revealed how happy he is with the collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for a new song and wrote that “I was really happy.”

He further said that “Because I happily released a song with Youngbae hyung, and I will soon come to find all of you through a live.”



VIBE is the first collaboration song between two K-pop idols and was released on January 13, 2023.