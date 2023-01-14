Olivia DeJonge pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Olivia DeJonge, who played Lisa Marie Presley's mother Priscilla Presley in the movie Elvis, paid tribute to the recently dead Lisa on Instagram and said that she will always be grateful to her, according to Fox News.



Olivia wrote on her Instagram story, "Shattered. Privileged to have felt her magnificent presence. And forever indebted to her, for the kindness and love she showed me, and the entire Elvis family."

She further added about the surviving family members, "All of my love to Priscilla, Riley, Harper and Finley.

Lisa, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54.

Priscilla shared a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment."