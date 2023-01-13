Sanjay Dutt unveils 'he did not want to take treatment for cancer after diagnosis': Here's why?

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020

Kalank actor Sanjay Dutt refused to get treated for cancer and preferred death over it; the actor reveals himself.

Recently at an event, Dutt revealed that after his diagnosis he told his sister Priya that he do not want to get chemotherapy and that he would like to choose death over treatment.

He further recalled that his family has had a history of cancer as his mother Nargis and wife Richa Sharma died due to the same.

The Munna Bhai MBBS actor quoted saying: "My first reaction was that, once you hear something like this, your whole life reflects back at you. I have a history of cancer in my family. My mom died of pancreatic cancer, and my wife died of brain cancer. So, the first thing I said was that, I don't want to take chemotherapy. If I'm supposed to die, I will just die but I don't want any treatment.”

Previously back in the days when he was shooting for Shamshera in 2020, Sanjay was diagnosed with severe lung cancer. The actor resumed the shoot after his recovery.

The 63-years old actor is one of the biggest names of the Bollywood industry popular for starring in films like Sadak, Khal Nayak, Desi Boyz, KGF chapter 2 and many more, reports IndiaToday.