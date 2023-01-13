Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the second one-day. —AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling conducting a detailed assessment of the team management and leadership roles that could restrict the current all-format skipper Babar Azam’s role in the team, sources told Geo News.



According to Geo News sources, the Najam Sethi-led PCB management committee is reportedly not satisfied with the incumbent set-up and is considering a holistic assessment after the end of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) eighth season in March.

The Pakistan Test team did not win any game in the home Test season, losing three out of five Test matches and drawing two. The disappointing performance put Azam's captaincy in the red-ball format in question.

PCB sources, aware of the development, also confirmed that changes in the team management and leadership are expected due to the team's disappointing performance recently.

“The PCB is mulling to strip Babar Azam from all-format captaincy and appoint separate skippers for all the three formats.”

Shan Masood’s appointment as vice-captain in the ODI series against New Zealand in Shadab Khan's absence was also part of the same long-term strategy and now different captains for red and white-ball formats are also a possibility, according to the same sources.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shan Masood might be in contention as the Test captain, the sources continued.

The board's keenness to hire a foreign coach indicates that Head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and bowling coach Shaun Tait may also not be retained after their contract ends in February.

However, PCB's efforts to bring in former head coach Mickey Arthur have recently failed due to his prior commitments with English county Derbyshire.

Pakistan vs NZ series decider

Meanwhile, Pakistan looks to maintain their strong home record against New Zealand as they take on the visitors in the third and final one-day international (ODI) of the three-match series at the National Stadium Karachi today (Friday).

The series hangs in the balance with 1-1.

Barring a one-off ODI match series in 1976-77, Pakistan has not lost an ODI series against the Kiwis on its home turf. This would also be the fourth consecutive series win for the Green Shirts if they beat New Zealand in the final ODI today.

Last year Pakistan won the home series against Australia 2-1 and West Indies 3-0 before beating the Netherlands 3-0 at their home.