Tori Spelling says ‘hits just keep coming’ as daughter Stella gets hospitalized

Tori Spelling’s daughter Stella has just suffered another health scare that has landed her back into the hospital.
The mom-of-five shared a sneak peek of the emergency room and her daughter over on social media.
The post has been shared to Instagram Stories and features her 14-year-old daughter hooked up to a number of different wires in her chest.
She can also be seen covering up with a face mask in the same picture.
The image also features a caption that showcases Spelling’s gut-wrenching response to it all.
Her post not only tagged Stella but also read, “The hits just keep coming [crying emoji]”
Apart from Stella, the singer-songwriter shares daughter Hattie, 11, and sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, with husband Dean McDermott, 55.
