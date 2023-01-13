Denise Welch branded ‘abusive bully’ by Piers Morgan's son in furious Meghan Markle row

Piers Morgan's son Spencer lost his cool at Denise Welch in heated Meghan Markle row, branding the Loose Women star ‘abusive bully’

The online feud between the two started when Piers Morgan reacted to Prince Harry's alleged U-turn as the Duke explained that he would not describe the Royal Family’s behaviour as racist towards his wife Meghan in a recent interview with journalist Tom Bradby.



On Monday, Piers reacted to this revelation by referencing his dramatic GMB exit back in March, 2021 following an on-air spat about the Duchess of Sussex, saying: “Now he’s finally admitted there was no racism, two questions.”

“a) Do I get my old job back? b) Why should we believe a word they say?” (sic)

In support of his father, Spencer then tweeted: "Have @itv apologised to @piersmorgan yet?"

Express.co.uk contacted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s representatives for comment at the time.

However, Denise then waded into the debate, arguing that the channel didn’t need to say sorry to Piers.

“What for??” she replied to Spencer’s post. “Has he apologised to the nation for his abuse of people not vaccinated??

“For terrifying people on a daily basis for 2 yrs!!! For bullying people with mental health issues??” (sic)

However, Spencer then hit back: "Lol. You’re the most abusive bully on this app. Do one".

Morgan left the ITV's show following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex, saying he "didn't believe a word" the Meghan had told Oprah Winfrey about her mental health in an interview.

Spencer's father's comments about Harry's wife Meghan caused him to quit the show. The channel announced the decision after Ofcom said it was investigating his comments after receiving 41,000 complaints.