Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton quash split rumours with loved-up snaps

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton appear to have quelled break-up rumours as the pair were seen spotted together during an intimate stroll in New York City, Tuesday.

In the fall there were even claims that the Stranger Things costars had split.



But on Tuesday the two proved everyone wrong as they were spotted on a romantic date night in New York City.

The couple bundled up in cozy jackets while stepping out in NYC's SoHo neighborhood.

In June they were seen together in Mexico during the Stranger California Inauguration as part of the Stranger Fest on June 2, 2022, in Mexico City.

But then they seemed to go into hiding as they were not spotted together.

Dyer - who plays Nancy Wheeler - layered up on sweaters underneath a fleece, cheetah-print jacket. She wore a pair of dark cargo joggers and a thin blue scarf with two white stripes.

Her partner of six years - who plays Jonathan Byers in the supernatural drama series - donned a long trench coat with the collar popped up.

He kept it simple with black pants and patent leather oxfords for their night out on the town.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the main cast of the hit Netflix series received massive raises ahead of the fifth and final season.