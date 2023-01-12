Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott will get back together again, friends believe

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott will get back together, friends believe

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s pals are sure that the duo will get back together after calling it quits earlier this month.

The reality TV star and the rapper, who dated each other on and off since 2017, broke up after spending winter holidays separately last year.

“Everyone around them expects them to get back together since this happened before,” an insider spilt to Us Weekly.

Announcing their split, an insider previously said, “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there.”

“This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents,” the source added.

However, neither Kylie nor Travis have addressed their breakup publically but a source told Us Weekly that they “have the same issues all the time.”

“When it comes to being a dad Travis is always there, but when it comes to their romantic relationship it’s more complicated,” the source revealed.