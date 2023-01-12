'The Last of Us' star reacts to whether work in Marvel movies

Pedro Pascal is not shying awards for revealing his openness to starring in Marvel and superhero movies.
During an interview with WIRED, the Last of Us star said on superhero films, "I do want that. I want to be in movies."
The Mandalorian star said he never really saw himself as the face of a new hero, especially "because Mando is faceless."
"I haven't thought about it in that way. I'm always struggling to imagine myself as being a part of something that I have been witness to growing up and watching.
There's a disconnect for me—I don't know how to place myself in that world. Like, I just go a little blank," Pascal added.
HBO's upcoming post-apocalyptic drama show The Last of Us star Pascal's performance was critically praised by critics.
