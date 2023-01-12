Jennifer Aniston ‘not exactly happy’ as her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm gets engaged 

Jennifer Aniston had her hopes high of a possible romance with The Morning Show co-star Jon Hamm crushed after he reportedly got engaged to his ladylove Anna Osceola.
As per report by Heat Magazine, the Friends alum wanted the Mad Men star to join the Apple TV+ series because of her secret crush on the star.
However, despite subtly giving hints to Hamm about her feelings, she quickly realized that Hamm is serious with his girlfriend.
“She’s not exactly happy about the situation but she’s sucking it up and going back to the drawing board, while trying not to beat herself up,” the insider said.
“She gave it a go, it just wasn’t meant to be. At least she doesn’t have to sit back wondering what might have happened if she hadn’t tried,” added the source.
As for Hamm, the source said the actor was “flattered” but “ultimately not tempted” after discovering that Aniston has feelings for him.
“He really adores Anna and knew he had to put his money where his mouth was after years of sitting on the fence and dodging any serious commitment,” the source shared.
“Anna’s a perfect fit for him. She came at a time in Jon’s life when marriage, settling down and kids sound better and better," the source noted. "Jon proposed to Anna because he wanted to make that happen.”
