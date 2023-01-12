Prince Harry lashes out at Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell

Prince Harry has slammed his late mother Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell.



The Duke of Sussex alleged Burrell of "milking her death for money" when he penned a Royal Duty in 2003, adding that it "made my blood boil".



King Charles' younger son, 38, does not seem to care anyone for expressing his thoughts and the truth of his mind.

The Duke ,in his memoir Spare, details how his mom's ex-butler received a package of "royal memos" from the palace about the book while working as a farmhand in Australia at the age of 19.

Harry, who does not name Burrell, writes: "Mummy's former butler had penned a tell-all which actually told nothing," he said. "It was merely one man's self-justifying, self-centring version of events. My mother once called this butler a dear friend, trusted him implicitly. We did too. Now this. "He was milking her disappearance for money. It made my blood boil."

A statement was issued at the time by the brothers from Clarence House accusing Mr Burrell of "a cold and overt betrayal". In response, Mr Burrell welcomed the suggestion of meeting with the princes to justify his book and tell them about parts of their mother's life they had not witnessed, adding: "I'd love to give them a piece of my mind".