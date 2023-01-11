Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'collapsed' on floor after miscarriage

Prince Harry is talking about the painful memory of burying his child.
Meghan Markle, who lost a baby after the birth of her first son Archie, laid her kid to rest alongside her husband.
In his book titled 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex writes how he dug a hole with his bare hands and set their "tiny package" into the soil below a tree at a "secret place".
Duke also revealed how Meghan started to feel "abdominal pains" ahead of the miscarriage and fell on the floor after bleeding.
He wrote: "When the doctor walked into the room, I didn't hear one word she said, I just watched her face, her body language. I already knew. We both did."
Both Harry and Meghan "wept" after hearing the news and left the hospital "hopeless."
Prince Philip's cousin and former king of Greece dies
A royal source has said that Prince Harry appears to have been 'kidnapped' by the cult of Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is talking about Archie reconnecting with the Royal Family
Victoria seemingly went makeup-free in new snaps
Prince Harry has amped up his personal security amid reports of growing threat to his safety over his book 'Spare'
King Charles is refraining from taking action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle