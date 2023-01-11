Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'collapsed' on floor after miscarriage

Prince Harry is talking about the painful memory of burying his child.

Meghan Markle, who lost a baby after the birth of her first son Archie, laid her kid to rest alongside her husband.

In his book titled 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex writes how he dug a hole with his bare hands and set their "tiny package" into the soil below a tree at a "secret place".

Duke also revealed how Meghan started to feel "abdominal pains" ahead of the miscarriage and fell on the floor after bleeding.

He wrote: "When the doctor walked into the room, I didn't hear one word she said, I just watched her face, her body language. I already knew. We both did."

Both Harry and Meghan "wept" after hearing the news and left the hospital "hopeless."