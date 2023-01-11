Prince Harry was 'forced' to pose as Prince William best man in Kate Middleton wedding

Prince Harry was not chosen as Prince William's best man in wedding to Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex played the role of a compere at the wedding, who would later introduce the Prince of Wales ‘real’ best men.

In his book titled ‘Spare’, Harry says he was forced to go along with a 'bare-faced lie' as William "didn’t want me giving a best man’s speech."

The actual best men were William’s pals James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee.

Later in the book, Harry reveals how his elder brother was drunk on rum, hours before marrying Kate Middleton.

Harry said to him: "’You smell of alcohol’ and offered him some mint sweets as he lowered the windows of the car, describing the smell of "the aftermath of last night’s rum" on his "tipsy" brother’s breath.”