Gwyneth Paltrow recalls life before social media

Gwyneth Paltrow recently reflected on 1990s nightlife before social media and said that it was amazing to live without it since one could have fun and dance without worrying about being photographed, according to Fox News.



Gwyneth said, "It was great, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught. You could just be at a bar having fun, dance on the table. There were no camera phones, especially in New York, there were no paparazzi."

She further added, "You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know. I have to say I loved every single stage…and every stage I felt like ‘oh I wish I could freeze time like I'm never going to love them more than this,’ and then you just love them more."

Gwyneth was living a high life in the '90s as she confessed to using drugs during that period. She is married to director Brad Falchuk and shares 2 kids with her ex-husband Chris Martin.