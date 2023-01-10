Prince Harry asks King Charles, Prince William to read his book?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has seemingly requested his father King Charles and brother Prince William to read his memoir Spare, released today, January 10.



In an interview with Tom Bradby for ITV, Prince Harry said, "I don´t think my father or brother will read the book. I really hope they do.”

He further said, "I love my father, I love my brother, I love my family. I will always do.”

Meanwhile, after months of anticipation and a sustained publicity blitz, Prince Harry´s autobiography "Spare" finally went on sale in his native UK on Tuesday, threatening more embarrassment for the royal family.

According to AFP, some British stores stayed open late for the midnight release of the biggest royal book since Harry´s mother Princess Diana collaborated with Andrew Morton for "Diana: Her True Story" in 1992.

The publication has been accompanied by four television interviews in the UK and the United States, where Harry now lives with wife Meghan.