Zoya Akhtar posts unseen picture of Farhan Akhtar amid his 49th birthday

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shares a precious picture of brother Farhan Akhtar to wish him on his 49th birthday.
Zoya showered her love on Instagram by sharing a picture and writing an adorable little caption along with it. She wrote: “Birthday Boy. I (heart emoji) you more each year. #favboy #wishyouhealthpeaceandhappiness @faroutakhtar."
As soon as the Zindagi Na Milegi director dropped the cute post, Farhan’s wife Shibani Dandekar commented, wrote: “the cutest” along with a heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan expressed his love by dropping a red hear emoji.
The Rock On actor’s fans also commented and wished him a happy birthday. One of the fans wrote: “Happy birthday sir. Allah bless you and your family. Another fan wrote: “Farhan Akhtar happy birthday.”
Another social media user wrote: “Love you Farhaan! Your music and movies have given me the best memories of my lifetime and every time I listen to one of your songs, I'm transported into the happier times. Thank you for that refuge. Have the happiest birthday sunshine! “
As per NDTV, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are children of a legendary lyricist/writer Javed Akhtar from his first wife Honey Irani.
