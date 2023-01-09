Zoya Akhtar posts unseen picture of Farhan Akhtar amid his 49th birthday

Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar are children of famous lyricist/writer Javed Akhtar

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shares a precious picture of brother Farhan Akhtar to wish him on his 49th birthday.

Zoya showered her love on Instagram by sharing a picture and writing an adorable little caption along with it. She wrote: “Birthday Boy. I (heart emoji) you more each year. #favboy #wishyouhealthpeaceandhappiness @faroutakhtar."

As soon as the Zindagi Na Milegi director dropped the cute post, Farhan’s wife Shibani Dandekar commented, wrote: “the cutest” along with a heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan expressed his love by dropping a red hear emoji.



The Rock On actor’s fans also commented and wished him a happy birthday. One of the fans wrote: “Happy birthday sir. Allah bless you and your family. Another fan wrote: “Farhan Akhtar happy birthday.”

Another social media user wrote: “Love you Farhaan! Your music and movies have given me the best memories of my lifetime and every time I listen to one of your songs, I'm transported into the happier times. Thank you for that refuge. Have the happiest birthday sunshine! “

