Dwayne Johnson talks of the roles ‘us men play in our daily hustle’ and ‘being a dad’

Dwayne Johnson has just weighed in on the countless roles “us men play in our daily hustle and grind of life.”

The Black Adam actor made these admissions in a candid admission that has been shared to Instagram.

The video collage features home videos, interview snippets and even bits from the Black Adam movie.

The caption also features a write up admission that reads, “I know a lot of you men out there understand me when I say, of all the roles us men play in our daily hustle and grind of life - my favorite one of all, is ‘dad’.”

“I know what it’s like to have a job you love (pro wrestler) and yet it takes you away from the thing you love most (your first born child) from years of being on the road wrestling. I made a promise that I would never do business in anything again that took me away from my family.”



“That’s why these days I do my best to protect “being dad” with all I got to my three daughters.”