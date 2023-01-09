Trevor Noah snapped with Joe Jonas' ex Juliana Herz

Trevor Noah was spotted grabbing coffee with model Juliana Herz over the weekend.
On Sunday, January 8, Trevor Noah was snapped with Joe Jonas' ex girlfriend, Juliana Hertz in Los Angeles.
According to Daily Mail, the former Daily Show host sported a black shirt and matching pants, paired with white sneakers as he grabbed coffee with his female friend.
Trevor and Juliana were holding two white coffee cups as they took a stroll in tinseltown, each wearing sunglasses.
Juliana cut a stylish figure in a cropped long-sleeved black shirt, which she paired with loose-fitting, low-slung olive green pants.
She completed her outfit with a pair of bright green and white Nike sneakers amd a black leather tote bag.
Trevor's outing with Juliana comes after he was romantically linked with Dua Lipa in September.
