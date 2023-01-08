Palace aides finally speak out against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Insider

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries has sparked a shocking reaction among Palace aides.



This insight into the inner workings of the Royal Family has been brought to light by royal commentator Neil Sean.

He made this claims during an appearance on The Story with Martha MacCallum this Friday.



“It’s seen over here, and particularly within palace walls, as just fluff and nonsense.”

“The bigger problem, Martha, is this: The continuation of the tissue of lies that, of course, Meghan [Markle] and Harry have presented about staff working within the palace. That's the bigger problem.”

Mr Sean also referenced the moment Prince Harry received an angry text from Prince William and claimed, “Really, there's no recollection of that particular text from William to Harry.”

“So what was on it? And why didn't you show it to the camera? Is it really true is a question that a lot of people are asking over here.”