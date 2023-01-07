Jeff Brazier sells his treasured caravan after separation from Kate Dwyer

After putting his £ 1.2 million mansion for sale Jeff Brazier is reportedly selling his treasured caravan which he renovated with the PR director online for £1,800.

He had parted ways from his wife Kate Dwyer after nine years together at the end of December.

The father-of-three, 43, who is a TV star and life coach, has started the new year by getting rid of the vehicle, reports The Sun, and is offering it to someone in the Essex area.

The star previously used it for retreat weekends and described it as a 'perfect meditation space' for him to enjoy some quiet time.

It was also decked out with a bar and food-making facilities perfect for events at their home.

The TV star married Kate, 32, in 2018 but they split earlier this year and they have moved out of their shared home after almost a decade together.