Kate Hudson commands attention in pink frock as she poses with Eva Longoria

Kate Hudson commanded attention when she was spotted in Palm Springs on Friday.
Kate including Eva Longoria and Angela Bassett brought A-list style to Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch.
The leading ladies caught attention with their eye-catching outfits while arriving at the star-studded soiree, where Angela, 64, was honoured with the Creative Impact in Acting Award.
While Kate, who recently discussed co-parenting with her exes, and Angela looked breathtakingly gorgeous in bright looks, Eva, 47, opted for a more understated yet equally fashionable ensemble.
Kate, 43, looked sensational in a stunning plunging dress with a belted waist and chic scarf looped delicately around her neck.
She worked edgy black pointed footwear, a French tip manicure, and a chic hairstyle.
Her brunette tresses were scraped stylishly into an updo with a few loose bangs elegantly framing her complexion.
She had on a glamorous palette of makeup that includes a touch of blush and lip gloss which enhanced her natural radiance.
She struck a pose with Eva, and together the women commanded attention.
