Anne Heche's son Homer Laffoon thanks fans for their love and support

Homer Laffoon, the eldest son of the late Emmy Award-winning actress Anne Heche, recently discussed his choice to publish his mother's memoir and thanked her supporters for their concern, love, and support, according to Fox News.



Homer shared a post on Instagram from his mother's account and shared about publishing her memoir. He posted a poster of the book that she was working on, Call Me Anne, and wrote a long note in the caption.

Homer wrote, "Hi Everybody, Homer here. Never imagined I'd find myself responsible for mom's IG account, but here we are. First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received - thank you."

He further wrote, "One day at a time is working for me as I'm sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path."

Anne Heche died in a car accident in August.