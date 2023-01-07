Chris Evans fans over the moon as actor confirms relationship with Alba Baptista

Chris Evans finally confirmed romance with his girlfriend Alba Baptista with an adorable throwback video.

Fans of the Captain America star could not keep calm after he dropped a sweet clip on the photo sharing app as he looked back at the year 2022 with the Portuguese actor.

In the reel, the duo can be seen scaring each other on numerous occasions including one where Evans is doing laundry and Baptista screamed while filming him.

“A look back at 2022,” Evans captioned the post with three hearts.

"I’m so happy and not at all jealous," one fan commented on the video shared on a fan account.



"This is so cuteee I’m glad he’s happy," another penned while one said, "He's so happy!! My heart just melted watching this."

"She got him! Makes me so happy to see him this happy. This is serious as he’s NEVER shared something like this with everyone. Be respectful and be happy for him. He deserves it," another comment read.

This comes after an insider spilt to People Magazine that Evans has been dating Baptista for over a year while dubbing their romance “serious.”

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier,” the insider told the outlet. “His family and friends all adore her.”

In an interview with the same outlet last year, the Hollywood heartthrob said he feels “content” in his personal life and said he wants to have a “wife, kids, building a family.”