Author Fay Weldon dies at 91

British author Fay Weldon passed away this morning, January 4, 2023, at the age of 91. Her family did not disclose the reason for her passing, according to Mid-Day.



The news of Fay's death was shared by her family in a statement in which they shared that she dies peacefully on Thursday morning; however, they did not reveal the cause of her death in their statement.

The family's statement read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Fay Weldon (CBE), author, essayist and playwright. She died peacefully this morning 4th January 2023."

The Booker Prize also tweeted in her memory, "We are saddened to hear that the brilliant Fay Weldon has died."

Fay was best known for her write-ups 'The Life and Loves of a She-Devil' and 'The Cloning of Joanna May.' She had her debut book 'The Fat Woman's Joke' released in 1967 and her books 'Praxis' (1979) and 'Worst Fears' (1996) were both shortlisted for the Booker and Whitbread literature prizes.