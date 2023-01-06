Prince Harry’s King Charles, William revelations going ‘too far’: ‘Could he stoop lower?’

File Footage

Prince Harry is standing accused of putting King Charles on the spot despite him having gone through Prince Philip’s death at the time.



This allegation has been issued by royal commentator and author Rebecca English.

Her claims have come in a piece for the Daily Mail and read, “Prince Harry promised that his much-anticipated memoir would be one of ‘raw, unflinching honesty’.”



“Raw and unflinching it certainly is turning out to be, according to a leaked copy seen by The Guardian, which published some of the most explosive extracts this morning.”

“In it, Harry accuses his estranged brother of physically assaulting him during a particularly heated row at his Nottingham Cottage home after William called his wife Meghan ‘rude and abrasive’.”

“He also recalls how their desperate father pleaded for peace between his warring sons at Prince Philip’s funeral.”

“It’s worth letting the fact that Harry would stoop to recounting a private remark allegedly said by a grieving King Charles at his own father’s funeral sink in a little.”

“So it is clear, then, that this will be a book packed with revelations designed both to embarrass and humiliate the Royal Family, as well as ensure that it will shoot up the best-seller charts and fill the Sussexes’ pockets with lucre.”