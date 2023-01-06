Meghan Markle snubs Prince William, says 'keep your finger out of my face'

Meghan Markle and Prince William once exchanged some harsh words in a row about a comment Harry's wife had made about Kate Middleton.

Harry, in his book, claims that in the run up to their wedding in 2018, Meghan brazenly told the Princess of Wales that she must have "baby brain".



The comment wasn't well-received and the foursome later met in a bid to try and move past the incident - but this led to a row between Prince William and Meghan, Harry claims in Spare.

Prince William's wife Princess Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, just a month before Meghan and Harry's big day and was heavily pregnant at the time of the fitting. In the book, Harry reportedly recounts how Kate was upset - but Meghan apologised and explained that is how she speaks to her friends.

But Harry said William "pointed a finger at Meg", then allegedly blasted: "Well, it's rude, Meghan. These things are not done here."

To which Meghan responded: "If you don't mind, keep your finger out of my face."

William's remarks reportedly left Meghan upset - especially as she was reportedly warned she wasn't close enough to Kate to make a remark about her hormones.