Hamza Yassin 'unfollows’ Giovanni Pernice amid dating rumours with Jowita Przystal

Hamza Yassin seems not interested in keeping his relationship with Giovanni Pernice after the professional dancer allegedly began a romance with Hamza's dancing partner Jowita Przystał.

According to sources, the wildlife expert, 32, who was crowned this year's winner, is 'besotted' with Jowita, 28, after growing close during their time on the show.



And the Strictly Come Dancing star is said to be 'quietly devastated' by Jowita's reported blossoming romance with Giovanni.

Hamza now seems to have unfollowed Giovanni after the news broke, but still follows Jowita.

According to The Sun, Hamza had previously followed Giovanni until this week.

Jowita's reported budding relationship with Giovanni, 32, is said to have been a blow for Hamza, who 'fell head over heels for her'.

'Hamza and Jowita became very close and at times were quite touchy-feely, obviously their closeness really helped when it came to them winning the trophy,' a source told The Sun.

'But while Jowita thinks the world of him, she held back from anything romantic and kept him slightly at arm’s length.

'When it was clear she was involved with Giovanni, the reason for that became clear. But while Hamza wants her to be happy, he was quietly devastated.'