Prince Harry ‘told to wear’ Nazi costume by Kate Middleton: source

Insiders reveal Prince Harry ‘was made’ to wear a Nazi uniform by Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.



Prince Harry recounted the decision and dished over how he was caught between a Nazi or pilot’s uniform to the 'Native and Colonial' themed event.

In the end he turned to his brother and sister-in-law for their opinion and told Page Six, “I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said.”

And when he tried it on for them, “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

This comes after Prince Harry admitted the Nazi uniform was “one of the biggest mistakes in my life.”

A Palace source on the other hand believes, “It’s strange as you would think that Harry would take ownership of this and just move on and not drag his brother into it, but he makes it clear that he feels strongly about William’s role in the scandal.”