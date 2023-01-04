'Noori' band is back in action, announces Ali Noor

'Noori' is a popular Pakistani rock band of the 90s era

Ali Noor officially declares the comeback of Noori band through social media.

The fans are excited to hear the amazing news that the band is officially reuniting once again.

Noor announced the great news by posting a picture of him and his other band mate Ali Hamza. The caption on the picture officially declared the comeback of the evergreen group. “Yes Noori is back… Thank You @mobeenansariphoto for this photo.”

The news came out as a treat not only for the fans but also for other artists of the entertainment industry. Director Wajahat Rauf showed his excitement by dropping a few happy emojies. Meanwhile, singer Faisal Kapadia and Anoushey Ashraf also dropped hearts on the post.



According to the sources, drummer from Noori band Kami Paul hosted a jamming session for the band in Karachi in December which forced many to think whether the band is making a comeback anytime soon. Ali Noor has now finally clarified all the confusions and officially announced their comeback.

Noori is a popular band of the 90s era widely admired for some of its hit songs Manwa Re, Yariyaan, Meray Log, Bol and others.

