Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to remarry in 2023?

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have fueled rumours of reunion in 2023 after their appearance at a big royal event for the first time in 30 years.



The Duchess of York spent Christmas with the royal family along with her disgraced ex-hubby Andrew for the first time since their breakup.

The Duke and Duchess of York's close friendship and living situation set tongues wagging that the former couple - who married in 1986, split in 1992 and divorced in 1996 - will one day reunite romantically and remarry.

There are speculations that King Charles' younger brother Andrew may regain his 'lost dignity' if he remarries the mother of his daughters.

To a question about her reunion with Andrew - the Duchess, in an interview with The Telegraph, said: "All I can say is that we’re happy with the way we are right now. We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other."

However, some royal commentators are also suggesting the ex-couple to think about it set a big example for others as it , according to some, could also help the disgraced royal regain his dignity.

Andrew is reportedly in for some new controversy if Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, decides to break her silence in the coming months as her gagging order comes to an end, according to The Telegraph.

The disgraced Duke of York was forced out of public life as a senior royal after he settled his sex abuse case with Ms. Giuffre early last year, with the late Queen also stripping him off his military titles and patronages.