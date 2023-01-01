Christine McGuinness thanks fans for 'sticking’ with her after splitting with Paddy

Christine McGuinness has thanked her fans for showing support for her after the rough year in a round-up video of 2022.
She announced her split from her husband Paddy McGuinness this year.
Meanwhile, her estranged husband Paddy also took to Instagram to share his own year round-up, where he spoke about the 'ups and downs' of 2022.
Former RHOC star Christine, 34, took to Instagram on Saturday to share highlights of the last year including photoshoots, red-carpet looks, and TV appearances.
In Christine's post, she showed off her perky behind in a red swimsuit, while other videos showed her working out.
Christine also included clips of her with close pal Chelcee Grimes as they both competed in The Games.
Earlier this month, the beauty was spotted kissing Chelcee during a cosy trip to Winter Wonderland.
Lee Jong Suk reveals his truest feelings for IU, after a big New Year relationship reveal
Anthony Rapp shows gratitude to surrogate who made his dreams of fatherhood come true
Kendrick Lamar was raised in Compton, California
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcome New Year at a restaurant in New York
Gwyneth Paltrow soak in the sun in tropical getaway with mother and two kids
Halle Bailey and Dove Cameron flatter with their impressive performances and stylish looks