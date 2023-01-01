Gwyneth Paltrow enjoys New Year's tropical getaway with 2 kids and Mom Blythe Danner

Gwyneth Paltrow welcomed the New Year with her kids by her side and her om Blythe Danner, joining them in their tropical getaway.

On Saturday, December 31, Gwyenth Paltrow shared her tropical trip on Instagram through pictures with mom Blythe Danner, 18-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 16.

According to People, Paltrow shared a three-photo slideshow that featured her soaking in the sun, with the caption, "Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of (red heart emoji) and a little bit of (sea wave emoji)."

The 50 year old actress' trip with mother and kids comes weeks after she husband Brad Falchuk returned from their Paris trip.







