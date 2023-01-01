Allison William acknowledges the privileges of nepotism in Hollywood

Allison Williams recently discussed the problem of nepotism in Hollywood and said that while there are advantages to being the child of a famous person in the industry, it is extremely easy to recognise it if one has confidence in their own abilities, according to Fox News.

Allison also shared that working on the successful show Girls in 2012 gave her the privilege of being picky about her future projects.

Allison said, "It doesn't feel like a loss to admit it. If you trust your own skill, I think it becomes very simple to acknowledge. Having a sense for who you are, especially today when people are finally realizing 'Maybe not every role is something I'm entitled to play,' is really important."

She further added about her experience after working in Girls, "I got to sit back and wait for things that made sense — and that worked with that persona in an interesting way."

Allison Williams is the daughter of former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams and TV producer Jane Gillan Stoddard.