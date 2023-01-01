BTS J-hope sets stage on fire with performance at Time Square's 'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve'

BTS J-hope gave a bast new year performance in Times Square, NYC's for the very first time without the other bandmates on Saturday.



The singer and rapper performed solo at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023’. BTS star fans around the world clamored after seeing a glimpse of their star.

J-Hope performed a remix of his solo track of = (Equal Sign), Chicken Noodle Soup, and the group song Butter.



The 28-year-old singer performed in very chilly and wet weather, wearing a cream-colored sweater, bucket hat, and pink sneakers.

He took the stage along with English rock band Duran Duran, Pop group New Edition, and singer Jax also on the lineup for the event.

Previously, the BTS performed in 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' in 2017 and 2019.