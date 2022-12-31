'Kanye West Swastika Merch' on SALE amid rapper goes missing

Kanye West's toxic antisemitism is cashing in by some online retailors, as the rapper-inspired Neo-Nazi designs merch are surfacing on the Internet.

According to VICE, some online retailers sell t-shirts labelled with Kanye’s 2024 presidential logo and Nazi swastika symbols.



Some t-shirts also boasted Ye’s tweet about a Swastika inside a Star of David in December, which led to his Twitter suspension.

On Pinterest, a retailer advertised their new clothing line labelled “Kanye West Swastika Merch.”

Anti-hate groups such as the Anti-Defamation League and the Combat Antisemitism Movement have condemned the anti-Semitic merchandise sale.

Disturbed to see sites selling swastika-themed merch in support of Ye’s presidential bid. Some of the symbols appear to have originated among white supremacist trolls on 4chan in Nov & have since been incorporated into merch by online sellers, including print-on-demand platforms,” the ADL wrote.

“It doesn’t matter whether the sellers of this merch are trying to make a buck or to spread hatred. Reputable platforms have a responsibility to put a stop to it. Kudos to those who already have."

It is pertinent to mention that Kanye West's involvement in the merchandise or sale has not been proven.