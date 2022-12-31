 
Saturday December 31, 2022
Entertainment

'Kanye West Swastika Merch' on SALE amid rapper goes missing

No evidence of Kanye West involvement in Ye24 merch, which is laced with antisemitism

By Web Desk
December 31, 2022
Kanye West's toxic antisemitism is cashing in by some online retailors, as the rapper-inspired Neo-Nazi designs merch are surfacing on the Internet.

According to VICE, some online retailers sell t-shirts labelled with Kanye’s 2024 presidential logo and Nazi swastika symbols.

Some t-shirts also boasted Ye’s tweet about a Swastika inside a Star of David in December, which led to his Twitter suspension.

On Pinterest, a retailer advertised their new clothing line labelled “Kanye West Swastika Merch.”

Anti-hate groups such as the Anti-Defamation League and the Combat Antisemitism Movement have condemned the anti-Semitic merchandise sale.

Disturbed to see sites selling swastika-themed merch in support of Ye’s presidential bid. Some of the symbols appear to have originated among white supremacist trolls on 4chan in Nov & have since been incorporated into merch by online sellers, including print-on-demand platforms,” the ADL wrote.

“It doesn’t matter whether the sellers of this merch are trying to make a buck or to spread hatred. Reputable platforms have a responsibility to put a stop to it. Kudos to those who already have."

It is pertinent to mention that Kanye West's involvement in the merchandise or sale has not been proven.