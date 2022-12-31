'Alchemy of Souls 2': Popular singer Ailee to sing final OST

The Alchemy of Souls 2 is been streaming since December 10 and Ailee has reportedly sung the final OST for the show.

According to tvN's the third OST of the series I'm Sorry sung by Ailee's will be released on January 1 at 6:00 PM.

Alchemy of Souls 2 is the second part of the series which was first aired in 2018, the show is directed by Park Joon Hwa and written by Hong Jeong Eun and Hong Mi Ran.

I'm Sorry has lyrics detailing the process in which the leading actress of the series Jin Bu Yeon who cannot remember her past, and her opposite lead Jang Wook who does not recognize her, get to know that they are destined for each other.

The lyrics of the song are based on the show's emotional depth and heart touching storyline.

Music director Nam Hye Seung said, "Ailee's irreplaceable voice perfectly expresses 'I'm Sorry', which captures the melodramatic narrative of the two main characters that penetrate part 1 and part 2 of The Alchemy of Souls."

Alchemy of Souls is a South Korean fictional drama that depicts the stories of young mages dealing with heaven and earth.