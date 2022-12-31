BTS Jin latest picture in military uniform out now: See insides

BTS eldest member Jin who enlisted for mandatory military service in South Korea on December 13, his latest picture has been revealed.

In the group photo, the BTS star can be in a military uniform with the rest of his army division.

Jin is the first member of BTS to enlist for military service as an active-duty soldier and entered the Yeoncheon military base in North Gyeonggi province for 18 months.

The rapper and singer directly went inside the boot camp on the day of his enlistment without greeting ARMYs and media personnel due to safety concerns.

The 30-year-old singer will be returned from military camp service on June 12, 2024, and ARMYs wished for his safe return.

Recently, Jin's first picture in military uniform was revealed on December 22, 2022.



