Death of Pele, 'the person who stopped the world': Who is saying what

An image of Brazilian football legend Pele is displayed at the headquarters of the Federation of the Industries of the State of Sao Paulo, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on December 29, 2022. — AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner who masterminded the "beautiful game," died at the age of 82 on Thursday.



Let's have a look at who is saying what on the demise of football legend.

Brazilian star Neymar

"Before Pele, '10' was just a number. I would say that before Pele, football was just a sport. He transformed football into an art, into entertainment," Brazilian compatriot and current star Neymar said.

Pele's teammate Mario Zagallo

Mario Zagallo, 91, a Brazil teammate in the 1958 and 1962 World Cup-winning teams said:

"My friend of so many victories, titles and shared stories. He leaves an eternal, unforgettable legacy. The person who stopped the world several times."

French international forward Kylian Mbappe

"The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING," French international forward Kylian Mbappe said.

Cristiano Ronaldo

"He will never be forgotten and his memory will live on forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele," Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo said in an Instagram post.



Lionel Messi

"Rest in peace, Pele," Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi said.



Brazilian president-elect



"Few Brazilians have taken our country's name as far as he did... He didn't just play. He put on an all-out show. Thank you, Pele," said Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Osvaldo Ardiles

"The King of Kings has died. Extraordinary player. Unique. 3 times World Cup winner, more than a thousand goals. My idol when young. He made football the beautiful game and truly international. My time playing alongside him in Escape to Victory was a dream come true. RIP Pele," former Argentine international Osvaldo Ardiles said.

Didier Deschamps

France national team coach said "with the death of Pele, football has lost one of its most beautiful legends, if not the most beautiful. Like all legends, the King seemed immortal."



Barack Obama

"Pele was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him." former United States President Barack Obama said.

Franz Beckenbauer

Former German international star Franz Beckenbauer who played alongside Pele at New York Cosmos in the 1970s said that football has "lost the greatest player in its history".



"Football has lost the greatest player in its history. Pele called me his brother. That was an unimaginable honour for me. Football will always belong to you!"

Thomas Bach

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said "with Pele's passing, the world has lost a great sporting icon."

New York Cosmos

"Pele's name will forever be synonymous with sporting artistry and genius. His lasting impact on the sport of soccer is inestimable. Rest in peace, O Rei."

Usain Bolt

"A Sporting Legend. Rest in Peace King Pele," Athletics legend Usain Bolt said.



England 1966 World Cup winner Geoff Hurst

"I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you."



Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter

"The world mourns the greatest footballer in history and a wonderful personality. He celebrated the game like no other. Dear Pele, I am immensely sad and honour you and your life´s work. My sincere condolences to your family and friends."

Current FIFA chief Gianni Infantino

"Pele had a magnetic presence and, when you were with him, the rest of the world stopped."





Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

"Anything you see any player doing, Pele did it first. RIP."





