Margot Robbie's fans defends star after media outlets blame her for 'Babylon' failure

Margot Robbie has been making headlines ever since her hotly released film Babylon did not work at the U.S. box office.

The fans of Suicide Squad star are not happy to see the actor take the fall for the failure of the film while Brad Pitt has come out “relatively unscathed.”

The Damien Chazelle directorial was only able to collect $5.3m (£4.3m) after four days of released in the U.S. despite it having a budget of $80m (£66.2m) as per The Independent.

“Margot Robbie flopped with Amsterdam and now Babylon,” a social media user wrote while one outlet shared the news with title, “Margot Robbie’s latest movie, Babylon, bombs at the box office.”

Fans of Robbie came out in her support as they raised questions as to why Pitt, who has earned an Oscar for his past performance, is not on people’s radar when they talk about the film.

“It’s very interesting to see who is taking the fall for Babylon’s box office,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve just seen more than a few ‘Margot Robbie’s new movie bombs...’ when Damien Chazelle and Brad Pitt are Oscar winners with previous bonafide hits,” the tweet added.

“This,” one user responded, “So much of the ‘BABYLON BOMBED!’ narrative has been centred around Margot Robbie ‘not being a movie star/a draw.’”

“And yet… Brad Pitt, an Oscar winner who has been in the biz twice as long as her and was first billed, has come out relatively unscathed? Huh?” the statement added.