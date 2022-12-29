Scott Disick makes hilarious ‘excuse me bruh’ TikTok with daughter Penelope

Scott Disick teamed up with his daughter Penelope Disick for a hilarious version of the viral 'excuse me, bruh' TikTok and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

The American socialite, 39, posted the fun video to Penelope's TikTok account that appears to be managed by her mother Kourtney Kardashian.

The clip features an audio from the hit movie Zoolander starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. Scott was seen playing the role of Hansel, while Penelope portrayed Derek Zoolander.

As Scott pretends to bump into his daughter, who playfully falls over, he said, “Excuse me bruh.”

Penelope replied to him, lip-syncing, “You’re excused and I’m not your bruh.”

Scott and his daughter both hilariously gave each other tough glares while being in character. The father-of-three was also seen with a face filter that made him appear to be doing the iconic Zoolander face from the hit film.

In the funny clip, Penelope rocked a tie-dye sweater with matching sweatpants and a plain white t-shirt. Scott, on the other hand, rocked a pair of casual pajamas, along with a black hoodie and boots.

Penelope has nearly 5.2 million followers on TikTok.