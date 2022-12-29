Tom Cruise is ‘completely done’ with ‘attention-seeking celebrities’: Always the outsider’

Tom Cruise has reportedly grown ‘sick’ of his time within Tinseltown and is intent on staying clear of any phony and “attention-seeking celebrities”.

These revelations into Cruise’s emotions have been brought to light by inside sources close to RadarOnline.

They started by revealing, “Tom's always felt like an outsider in Hollywood.”



Especially since “He's extremely dedicated to his craft and has an old-fashioned work ethic and doesn't have time for the rest of the B*.”

For those unversed, LA also houses painful memories of his marriages to Mimi Rogers (1987-1990), Nicole Kidman (1990-2001), and Katie Holmes (2006-2012).

The insider even addressed these life events and explained, “L.A. was Tom's home base during those marriages and that's where those marriages ended in divorce. So the city conjures up memories he'd rather not dwell on.”