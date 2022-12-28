Madonna shares rare photos of her Christmas celebration with four kids

Madonna shared glimpses of her Christmas celebration with four of her children on social media.

Madonna, who is a mother of six, took to social media on Monday, December 26, and shared scenes from her Christmas celebration with twins Stella and Estere, 10, daughter Mercy James, 16, and son David Banda, 17.

As per Daily Mail, the iconic singer shared a short clip that featured her dressed in a red and white onesie with a red Christmas before four of her kids appeared on either side of her to close out the video.

She captioned the clip, "Santa Baby," with one Christmas tree emoji, one Santa Claus emoji, one gift emoji, and one red heart emoji.

Madonna, 64, later posted a picture on Twitter in which each member of the family held up a different ornament of the initial of their first name and posed in front of the Christmas tree. "Happy Holidays!!!!!" she captioned.

Madonna is also mother to daughter Lourdes, 26 and son Rocco, 22.





