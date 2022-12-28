Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘blown up all remaining goodwill’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been called out for blowing up ‘all remaining goodwill’ that’s ever existed for them in the US.



This claim has been issued by royal commentator and expert Nile Gardiner.

He made the admissions to Express UK and was quoted saying, “It is striking Meghan has had very little support from the woke liberal elites who haven't come out in force to defend her.”

“The scale of Meghan's vanity and arrogance has even put off some of her natural allies on the American left.”

“This has backfired spectacularly on Meghan and Harry and this is not the hit they were hoping it would be. It has alienated the British people but it has also failed to garner any significant support in America.”

“Americans have no time for her complaints against the British monarchy or complaints of being a victim. Only a small minority in America would have sympathy for her.”

“The Royal Family is still very popular in the US and Americans love the British monarchy.”

“With the passing of the Queen, there was a huge outpouring of grief in America. Every US flag was flown at half mast here for over a week. They love the Royal Family and Meghan attacking the monarchy is certainly not a popular move here.”

Before concluding he also added, “This is a bridge too far for Meghan and Harry with the Royal Family. There's no turning back now from their latest vicious attacks.”

“They have spectacularly burnt whatever bridges remain with Buckingham Palace but significantly, they have completely destroyed any remaining goodwill there may have been among the British people.”