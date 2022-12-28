King Charles, Camilla seen using umbrella as walking aid during walkabout in Sandringham

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla were spotted using their umbrellas as walking sticks for support while returning from St Mary Magdalene Church after attending Christmas Day service with Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals.



Camilla, and Charles were in high spirit as they greeted the royal fans gathered to see them outside the church.

Some legal-eyed fans noticed the move and shared the clip on social media. Some lavished praise on Camilla for reminding them the late Queen who was seen using walking stick on some occasions during her final days.

Queen Elizabeth II, as per reports, first publicly used a walking aid, aged 76, after having surgery to remove a torn cartilage from her right knee. She was pictured using a walking stick a number of times over the following year, but has not been seen to use one since recovering from the operation.