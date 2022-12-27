Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to late mother on Christmas Eve

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a heartfelt tribute to his late mother Aurelia on social media Monday, sharing a throwback holiday shot of her posing by a Christmas tree.

'I hope you all had a Merry Christmas!' the action star, 75, captioned the clip. 'Here is a shot of my mother by the Christmas tree many years ago that I shared in my new newsletter. Those are real candles hanging on the tree!'

In the image, Aurelia wore a patterned plum dress while posing next to the tree, which was adorned with ornaments and candles, which is a German tradition.



Aurelia died at the age of 76 in August of 1998 when she suffered a fatal heart attack while visiting her husband's grave, the Austrian Press Agency reported, according to the AP.

The ex-California governor said at the time, 'With the loss of my mother, my world has fallen apart,' the local newspaper Kleine Zeitung reported.



The Terminator star- took to the social media site Saturday to chronicle his exercise routine, and wish his followers a happy holiday.