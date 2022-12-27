Kim Kardashian says she ‘hated’ how she felt on her first White House visit 

Kim Kardashian disclosed she was not fully prepared when she visited White House for first time in 2018 and "hated" how she felt there.
The reality TV star talked about her efforts regarding criminal justice reform with then-President Donald Trump on Angie Martinez IRL Podcast.
“I hated how I felt when I went into the White House for the first time and I didn’t know half of anything that they were saying - like all of the clemency talk, and all the attorney lingo and everything that they were talking about,” The Kardashians star said.
“I literally was sitting there, like texting my attorney that was next to me,” Kim added. “I was to the point where I didn’t even know like all of the abbreviations in the White House.”
“So they were like okay this person at the DOJ, and I was like ‘What is the DOJ?’” she recalled. “And my attorney was like, come on Department of Justice and she kept texting me all this stuff but I was never too embarrassed to ask.”
“I think that sometimes like you go into something and you like I should know all this stuff,” Kim continued. “With Alice, I was really naïve to how this all worked. It's a lot of work that goes behind it.”
