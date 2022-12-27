Victoria Beckham reveals if she hates talking about David Beckham in interviews

Victoria Beckham revealed if she hates being asked about her sports star husband David Beckham in interviews.
The singer-turned-fashion-designer, 48, discussed talking about their spouses during interviews with Dax Shepard, 47, on his Armchair Expert podcast.
Victoria said that “it has never been a problem” for her as Shepard admitted he “hated it” when people asked him about his wife during discussions, adding that he felt like a “vessel to tell stories.”
“I think the only time that it gets frustrating is if you are on TV and there’s a limited amount of time and then all they want to do is talk about my husband’s tattoos,” Posh Spice replied.
“It’s not that I ever have a problem talking about him, I love talking about him,” she gushed over her husband of 23 years.
Victoria and David, who are parents to four kids, started dating in 1997 and went on to tie the knot two years later in 1999.
