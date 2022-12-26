Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘only proving’ Royal Family’s ‘uncomplaining bravery’

File Footage

Experts bash Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attacks by highlighting how the world is ‘only seeing’ the Family’s ‘uncomplaining bravery’.



This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Eden.

The allegations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come as part of a new piece for the Daily Mail.



There, he claimed, “We'll see my parents on Christmas Day and some of my husband Freddie's relations in various locations.”

“I cherish my growing closeness to the senior members of the royal family who are so hardworking, uncomplaining and brave in the face of relentless and brutal media attention, criticism, lies, undermining and fictional TV programmes – and always so good to me that I'm honoured to know them.”