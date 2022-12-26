Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson pokes fun at not being featured in ‘Nepo baby’ list

Eve Hewson, daughter of U2 frontman Bono, felt a little left out as she was not featured in New York magazine's recent cover story about ‘Nepotism babies.’

The actress, 31, tweeted cheeky comments on the ongoing conversation that came up following the article published on Friday, December 23nd, 2022, via People.

“Actually pretty devastated i'm not featured in the nepo baby article like haven't they seen my hit show Bad Sisters??? The NERVE,” Hewson wrote on Twitter, citing the success of her new Apple TV+ series.

Following up with that tweet, Hewson cited some goals for the coming year. “2023 Goals: be successful enough to get recognised as a nepo baby.”

However, her goal accomplished pretty quickly as one user responded with some proof that she had indeed been included in the discussion, attaching an image of a diagram showing “Musicians who raised actors.”

“HOLY FORK,” replied Hewson, who then retweeted the diagram and said, “I HAVE JUST BEEN MADE AWARE I HIT MY 2023 GOALS AND IT'S STILL 2022.”

Although, on a more serious note, the actress acknowledged her privilege while also urging people to be kind to one another.

“For those of you who have just tuned in to my existence, I am asked about my privilege a lot. And I have always been very keen to state how much my father’s name helped me get a start in acting,” said Hewson.

“And to the Twitter bots and girlos calling me a spoiled brat.. please don't forget to have a sense of humour in life," the Behind Her Eyes added in the follow up tweet. “And try to be kind. We all need a little bit more kindness in the world. Much love xx”