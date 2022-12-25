Dua Lipa looks gorgeous as she gets into festive spirit with her dog

Dua Lipa looks gorgeous as she gets into festive spirit the her dog

Dua Lipa looked beautiful as she shared pictures from her Christmas celebration with her golden poodle.



The English-Albanian popstar 27 delighted fans with adorable Christmas eve pictures on Saturday morning.

Dua was clearly feeling the holiday spirit as she posed on her white couch near her beautifully decorated Christmas tree, adorned with colourful ornaments.

In the images, the three-time Grammy winner looked casual and cozy in a black turtleneck sweater and a pair of low-rise denim jeans.

The Levitating hitmaker shared another snap of herself blowing a kiss toward the camera as she spread out on her sofa.

Lipa also shared a picture of her preferred snacks which included a dish of caviar, biscuits with jam and butter, and a cheese plate.



She also shared a sweet picture of her adorable golden poodle who was sitting nearby as she caressed his soft fur.

In February, it was revealed that Dua split from the management company that helped turn her into a global sensation, following a disagreement over earnings.